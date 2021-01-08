DVD Talk Forum

Behind the Attraction (Disney+)

Behind the Attraction (Disney+)


First 5 episodes are up:
Jungle Cruise
Haunted Mansion
Star Tours
Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror
Space Mountain

I watched through all 5 and as a huge fan of the parks it's a really informative fun series. Paget Brewster makes a good host and I liked how they spent time going over the differences at all the different parks and the various overlays for special occasions.
Re: Behind the Attraction (Disney+)
I love behind the scenes stuff for Walt Disney parks. Some of it looks like its just a commercial for Disneys latest live action movies but Ill still give it a watch.

My favorite ride of all time is Pirates of the Caribbean. Id love to see a behind the scenes episode of that.
