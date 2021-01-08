Behind the Attraction (Disney+)





First 5 episodes are up:

Jungle Cruise

Haunted Mansion

Star Tours

Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror

Space Mountain



I watched through all 5 and as a huge fan of the parks it's a really informative fun series. Paget Brewster makes a good host and I liked how they spent time going over the differences at all the different parks and the various overlays for special occasions.

