Comic Con at Home 2021

Quote:

July 23 1:00 PM ET  Heels Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late fathers legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to or hard to leave behind. Panelists include creator/EP Michael Waldron (Loki, the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), showrunner/EP Mike OMalley (Shameless, Survivors Remorse), and series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, Vikings), along with Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer who round up the cast.

1:00 PM ET  Dragon Ball Special Panel Since 1984, the Dragon Ball series has always brought exciting adventures to fans around the globe. We welcome special guests Masako Nozawa (voice of Son Goku), Akio Iyoku (executive producer of the Dragon Ball series, and editor for Akira Toriyama), and Norihiro Hayashida (producer of TV animation and movies for the Dragon Ball series including Dragon Ball Super: BROLY) as they discuss the behind the scenes of the next Dragon Ball movie! There will be tons of exciting news and dont miss a special musical performance by Hironobu Kageyama!

1:00 PM ET  Paramount+: Peak Animation with the Star Trek Universe, The Harper House, and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News Paramount+ is bringing cast and producers from its highly anticipated upcoming animated original series to Star Trek: Prodigy; plus adult animated comedies Star Trek: Lower Decks, as the scrappy underdogs of the U.S.S. Cerritos return in an exciting second season; new series The Harper House; plus a special segment of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News.



2:00 PM ET  Amazon Panel Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV have joined forces for a multi-title panel that promises something extraordinary for every The Wheel of Time), Hideaki Anno(EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME), Nico Entel (S.O.Z.), Sara Goodman (I Know What You Did Last Summer), and series stars and directors Beth Riesgraf & Noah Wyle (Leverage: Redemption), as TV host Tim Kash leads each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements.

2:00 PM ET  The Dragon Prince: Inside the Creative Process The Saga is coming . . . now hear what goes into making the magical next phase of the Emmy Award-winning series The Dragon Prince! Co-creators Aaron Ehasz & Justin Richmond will share exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creative process including early sneak peeks, fan Q&As, plus interviews with writers, artists, and more. While there wont be news about Season 4, come learn about the exciting areas of Xadia youll be able to explore in the near future! #thedragonprince

2:00 PM ET  Tuca & Bertie Lisa Hanawalt (creator and executive producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (executive producer), Nicole Byer (voice of Plant Teen 2, The Chill Bird), and Adam Conover (moderator) for a virtual Hall H to celebrate the return of Tuca & Bertie. Hear from the cast on the moments that made them laugh the hardest, their unique quarantine recording process, and the sci-fi behind birds. Watch new episodes of Tuca & Bertie Sundays at 11:30 ET / PT on Adult Swim.

3:00 PM ET  HBO Max & Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands What time is it? Its time for more adventure in the land of Ooo and beyond with Adventure Time: Distant Lands, based on the Emmy-and Peabody Award-winning Cartoon Network series Adventure Time from creator Pendleton Ward and executive producer Adam Muto. Join moderator Bex Taylor-Klaus (Blaine) as they deep dive into the recent special, Together Again, and preview the upcoming Wizard City along with Adam Muto (executive producer), John DiMaggio(Jake), Mace Montgomery Miskel (Pep), and Toks Olagundoye (Dr. Caledonius). Uncover some secrets, hear behind-the-scenes stories and stick around until the very end for a special sneak peek at the upcoming Adventure Time: Distant Lands  Wizard City. Its going to be James Baxter good!





3:00 PM ET  Joe Gatto, Jameela Jamil, The Justice League, and YOU Stories inspire us to be heroesfor ourselves and each other. Discover your superpowers of super-strength & resilience! Featuring @SuperheroIRL ambassador Joe Gatto (Impractical Jokers; Misery Index), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, Misery Index, I Weigh), Dr. Janina Scarlet (Superhero Therapy, Dark Agents), Dr. Andrea Letamendi (The Arkham Sessions; director, UCLA Resilience Center), Dr. Rheeda Walker (The Unapologetic Guide to Black Mental Health), Amanda Nguyen(Nobel Peace Prize nominee; founder, Rise), and Chase Masterson (Star Trek: DS9; CEO, @SuperheroIRL). Produced by @SuperheroIRL in partnership with BeKindMerch.org. Join us!

3:00 PM ET  Netflix Geeked: Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela, and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.

3:00 PM ET  Stan Sakai and the Usagi Chronicles An early look at Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi ChroniclesThe legend, Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) joins the cast and creators of this all-new Netflix animated series based on the world-renowned comic book series, Usagi Yojimbo. Terry Kalagian(Gaumont, EVP, creative content, US) hosts this fun discussion with the artists behind the scenes as well as the voice talent who bring these exciting new characters to life!

4:00 PM ET  Crunchyroll Virtual Industry Panel Hear about all the latest and greatest anime & manga coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

4:00 PM ET  Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors EWs laugh-filled conversation among several of todays male heroes Clayton Cardenas (Mayans M.C.), Jamie Hector(Bosch), Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight), and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) who will discuss the thrill of playing iconic characters, their sometimes awkward encounters with fans, and the highs (and lows!) of a career in Hollywood. Moderated by EWs editor at large Lynette Rice.

4:00 PM ET  V/H/S/94 The Shudder Original Film V/H/S/94 marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology. Co-creator Brad Miskaand producer Josh Goldbloom are joined by segment directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows, and Chloe Okuno to discuss the making of the fourth installment in the hit horror franchise coming to Shudder exclusively this fall. The panel, moderated by Richard Newby of Fangoria and The Hollywood Reporter, will also feature a first look at the film.

5:00 PM ET  Motherland: Fort Salem  A Look Into Season Two Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of Motherland: Fort Salem gather to discuss Freeforms addictive series set in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution by cutting a deal with the government to fight for their country. The cast and creator discuss the empowering series and whats to come in season 2. Panelists from the fan-favorite series include Eliot Laurence, Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm,and Lyne Renee. TV Guide Magazines Damian Holbrook will moderate the conversation.





5:00 PM ET  Teenage Euthanasia Come visit the mildly apocalyptic near-future with the cast of Teenage Euthanasia. Hear from Alyson Levy (co-creator), Alissa Nutting (co-creator), Scott Adsit (co-director and co-executive producer), Maria Bamford (voice of Trophy Fantasy),Jo Firestone (voice of Euthanasia Annie Fantasy), Bebe Neuwirth (voice of Baba), and Tim Heidecker (moderator) on the new Adult Swim coming-of-all-ages comedy series focused on death, family, and accidental resurrection.

6:00 PM ET  Duncanville The Harris family and friends come together for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOXs hit animated series Duncanville. Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyones favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

6:00 PM ET  Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, DC, and Warner Bros. Animation continue their traditional DC Universe Movies appearance at Comic-Con with a star-studded panel discussing the most anticipated animated Super Hero release of the yearBatman: the Long Halloween! Watch the fun as panelists discuss the thrilling conclusion to this epic tale, including Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica, Batman: Year One) as Poison Ivy, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Actress/host Tiffany Smith (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, DC Daily) moderates the festivities.

7:00 PM ET  Netflix Geeked: Fear Street Trilogy All roads lead to Fear Street . . . In this exclusive first panel together since the release of the films, join Fear Street director Leigh Janiak, cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Fear Street author R.L. Stine and celebrate the epic trilogy by hearing all the behind the scenes details on how they made the films and what its really like for R.L. Stine to see his vision turned into a blood-splattering epic.

7:00 PM ET  Rick and Morty Relive the best of season five with Dan Harmon (co-creator and executive producer), Scott Marder (showrunner and executive producer), Chris Parnell (voice of Jerry), Sarah Chalke (voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (voice of Summer), Brandon Johnson (moderator), and special guests. Get answers to all your Rick and Morty questions, like who is Mr. Nimbus, does Beth floss, and what are decoys? Watch all-new episodes of Rick and Morty Sundays at 11 pm ET / PT only on Adult Swim.





8:00 PM ET  Blade Runner: Black Lotus The Blade Runner franchise is coming to TV with Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Hear from Shinji Aramaki (co-director), Kenji Kamiyama (co-director), Joseph Chou (executive producer), Wes Gleason (voice director), Jessica Henwick (voice of Elle), and Jason DeMarco (co-creator of Toonami and moderator) as they discuss the highly anticipated new series coming to Adult Swim and Crunchyroll later this fall.

8:00 PM ET  Destination Fear: Tales from Route 666 What happens when a group of siblings (Dakota and Chelsea Laden) and friends (Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder) participate in a frightening social experiment about fear? You get a fright-fueled road trip to Americas most haunted locations, and thats just the beginning. Join the daring paranormal explorers from Destination Fear (Travel Channel/discovery+) as they talk about the new season of the hit series, premiering on both Travel Channel and discovery+ this July. In a panel moderated by podcaster Sapphire Sandalo, the team will reveal how they keep things lively and fun on the road and give fans an exclusive sneak peek at their upcoming adventures. Gear up for an exuberant ride with this high-spirited group!

9:00 PM ET  Slasher: Flesh & Blood A Shudder original anthology series, Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, but dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn theyll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tensionand body countratchets up. Showrunner Ian Carpenter and creator Aaron Martin join cast members David Cronenberg, Rachael Crawford, and Paula Brancati for a panel discussion about combining elements of traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect. They will also share a first look trailer. Moderated by Bloody Disgustings Meagan Navarro.





July 24





1:00 PM ET  HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation: Looney Tunes Cartoons Theres More Folks! Looney Tunes Cartoons continues to captivate a new generation of fans with over 400 minutes of Looney mayhem and theres much more to come. Moderated by voice cast member Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian), join Pete Browngardt (executive producer), Aaron Spurgeon (art director), Alex Kirwan(supervising producer), Caroline Director (storyboard artist), and Keika Yamaguchi (assistant art director) for a panel discussion to find out whats next for Bugs, Daffy and the rest of your favorite Tunes! Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Stream episodes now on HBO Max.

2:00 PM ET  Simpsons Season 33 and Beyond! Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan, and moderator Yeardley Smith give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers, and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe!

2:00 PM ET  Ultra City Smiths Streaming on AMC+ beginning July 22, the Ultra City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters and centers around the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra Citys most famous magnate. Series creator, writer, co-director and showrunner Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks are joined by cast members Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker, and Chris Conrad to discuss bringing the unique and off-beat series to life while sharing behind-the-scenes stories. Moderated by Entertainment Weeklys Kristen Baldwin.

3:00 PM ET  Disney Television Animation: Amphibia and The Owl House The creative teams of Disney Channels Amphibia and The Owl House share whats coming up and present an exclusive crossover with a table read from stars of each series. Creators/executive producers Matt Braly (Amphibia) and Dana Terrace (The Owl House) and art director Ricky Cometa (The Owl House) will be joined on the panel by Amphibia stars Brenda Song (Anne Boonchuy), Justin Felbinger (Sprig Plantar), Bill Farmer (Hopadiah PlantarHP), Amanda Leighton (Polly Plantar) and The Owl House stars Wendie Malick (Eda), Sarah-Nicole Robles (Luz), and Mae Whitman (Amity). Moderated by Doug Bensimon, executive director, current series, Disney Television Animation (TVA), TVA will also offer fans a sneak peek of upcoming new series at the top of the panel, so be sure to tune in early!





3:00 PM ET  Rick and Morty vs Dungeons and Dragons Campaign Grab your D20s and lets get ready to roll! Join Satine Phoenix (Sirens: Battle of the Bards), Jim Zub (Rick and Morty), Troy Little (Rick and Morty), Fred Van Lente (Incredible Hercules, Marvel Zombies), and Oni Press editor Robert Meyers as they dive into a campaign that could only come from the mind of Rick Sanchez. Jim Zub as Dungeon Master and Satine Phoenix as moderator.

3:00 PM ET  Robert Kirkman @ Home Creator Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Die!Die!Die!) answers fan questions on his comic book titles, film and TV adaptations, and more!

3:00 PM ET  TV Guide Magazines 2021 Fan Favorites The publication that loves TVand fandomsbrings together another epic group of talent for its annual celebration of stars we cant get enough of! Shawn Ashmore (The Rookie, The Boys), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew), Kaitlin Olson (Its Always Sunny), Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Jesse Lee Soffer (Chicago PD), Mädchen Amick(Riverdale), Camrus Johnson (Batwoman), Roselyn Sanchez (Fantasy Island), and Nicole Maines (Supergirl) swap stories of fan encounters, reflect on representation and share a ton of laughs in this lively chat moderated by TV Guide Magazine senior writer, Damian Holbrook.

4:00 PM ET  Fear the Walking Dead The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead ended with a bang . . . literally as Teddy brought about his vision of The End when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. Join chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins, and Christine Evangelista for a panel discussion about whats to come in season seven as the survivors will decide what The Beginning will look like, adapting to a deadly new environment where the air they breathe is as deadly as the walkers they encounter. The Q&A discussion will feature fan questions, behind-the-scenes insights from the set, and an exclusive first look at the new season of Fear the Walking Dead, coming this fall. Moderated by Chris Hardwick.





4:00 PM ET  HBO Max and Warner Bros. Animation: Jellystone! Theyre back! Yogi Bear, Huckleberry Hound, Jabberjaw, Top Cat, and all your favorite Hanna-Barbera characters star in the all-new animated series, Jellystone! Join showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt, Ian Wasseluk (supervising director), Jeff Bergman (Yogi Bear), Grace Helbig (Cindy Bear), and Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw) on a sneak-peek tour of this charming town where these beloved characters live, work and play together. Jellystone! is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and premieres July 29 on HBO Max.

5:00 PM ET  Cartoon Network Studios: Craig Of The Creek Meet us down at The Stump and get ready to map out new adventures with Craig of the Creek! Philip Solomon, the voice of Craig, will moderate this fun-filled panel featuring behind-the-scenes stories and a preview of the upcoming fourth season from the GLAAD-, Emmy- and NAACP Image Award-nominated series. Joining Philip are Ben Levin (co-creator), Ashleigh Hairston (writer), Dashawn Mahone (supervising director), Najja Porter (supervising director), and Jeff Trammell(story editor). With so many places to explore, this is one panel you wont want to miss!

5:00 PM ET  The Walking Dead: World Beyond The cast and creators of The Walking Dead World Beyond will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion about the upcoming 2nd and final season, which airs later this year Theyll discuss filming the new season, bringing the limited story to its conclusion, and share behind the scenes anecdotes, information about the upcoming new episodes and a first-look clip from Season 2.

6:00 PM ET  Central Park Co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer, and voice of Birdie, Josh Gad; the voice of Owen Tillerman, Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of Cole Tillerman, Tituss Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from the musical animated AppleTV+ series Central Park, come together the shows Con debut discuss bringing this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.

6:00 PM ET  Netflix Geeked: The Last Mercenary Get in on all the action as Jean-Claude Van Damme and director David Charhon offer a peek inside the highly anticipated film, The Last Mercenary, set to premiere globally July 30 on Netflix. In an explosive comeback, Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Richard Brumère, aka The Mist, a former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, who must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.





6:00 PM ET  Roswell, New Mexico Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek Last season saw Liz mourn her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turned to Kyle to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of present day. In their grief, Isobel explored potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael spiraled into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria and Alex at risk. Our heroes then made a deal with Jesse Manes for information after a friend seemed to vanish into thin air . . . and the apparent alien abduction brought new small-town secrets to light. At the end of season two, Max, Isobel, and Michael discover Maxs alien doppelgänger, Jones, leaving them with more questions about where they come from and their purpose on Earth. Join series stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino along with executive producer Christopher Hollier for an at-home Q&A with Chris Rudolph, pop culture editor, Logo.

6:00 PM ET  The Patrick Star Show Lights. Camera. Distraction! Patrick Star is stepping into the limelight in The Patrick Star Show, Nickelodeons second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. During this exclusive panel, fans will discover a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Sit back and enjoy a table read of an episode and hear all about the brand-new series featuring voice actors Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star), and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), along with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Welcome to the show! Moderated by Tara Bennett (SYFY Wire).

6:00 PM ET  The Walking Dead The cast and creators of The Walking Dead will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion about filming the final season of the ground-breaking series, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes, information about the upcoming new episodes, and a first-look trailer for Season 11.

7:00 PM ET  Family Guy Cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir, and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOXs hit animated comedy Family Guy celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night! Watch our cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, youll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on FOX!





7:00 PM ET  Horror Noire A Shudder original anthology series, Horror Noire is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Writers Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Shernold Edwards, and Victor LaValle will share the inspiration behind their stories, how they go about adapting them for different formats, and why its important to tell these stories now. Moderated by Ashley C. Ford.

7:00 PM ET  Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates the exhilarating sequel to the 2020 hit Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge with an equally thrilling (and hilarious) panel featuring stars and filmmakers. The fate of the universe once again hangs in the balance as warriors come together for one final clash in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl), the voice of Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage, headlines a panel that includes Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang; Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty franchise) as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor; screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II); producer Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face); and game co-creator Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), who serves the films as the creative consultant.

8:00 PM ET  American Dad Ever wondered how your favorite American Dad! episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! Youll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color!

8:00 PM ET  Funimation Industry Panel with Akeem Lawanson Get the download on all things Funimation with info on the hottest upcoming shows, returning movies, and exclusive merch hitting The Shop. This anime cheat sheet is your update on everything new you NEED to know! Hosted by Akeem Lawanson (host, IGN).

8:00 PM ET  Netflix Geeked: Lucifer Speaking of the devil, Lucifer himself, Tom Ellis will join executive producers, Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, to share inside scoop on what is to be expected from the 6th and final season of Lucifer.



9:00 PM ET  Creepshow Shudders original series Creepshow is still the most fun youll ever have being scared! Join showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero, along with writer Mattie Do, director Rusty Cundieff, and guest cast members Michael Rooker, and James Remar as they chat about the series newest monsters and what it takes to bring these creatures to life, while offering insight into which stories theyll be adapting and paying homage to next. They will also share an exclusive first look from season three, coming to Shudder this fall. Moderated by Entertainment Weeklys Clark Collis.

9:00 PM ET  gen:LOCK Season 2 Season 2 of gen:LOCK is coming to HBO Max sooner than you think! In this panel, the cast and crew dive into what you can expect in the new season  and show off an exclusive first look at Episode 1. Featuring executive producer and voice of Julian Chase, Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning (voice of Miranda Worth), and showrunner/lead writer Daniel Dominguez moderator by Karama Horne (aka @theblerdgurl).

9:00 PM ET  Stargate Atlantis Cast Reunion It has been eleven years since Stargate Atlantis left the airwaves with the valiant Pegasus expedition returning to Earth. Now we take a look back on that momentous journey with a majority of the principal cast. Join David Hewlett (Rodney McKay), Torri Higginson (Elizabeth Weir), Rachel Luttrell (Teyla Emmagan), Paul McGillion (Carson Beckett), Rainbow Sun Francks (Aiden Ford), David Nykl (Radek Zelenka), and Robert Picardo (Richard Woolsey) in a discussion which may leave new fans wanting to discover the show, and old fans taking up the journey once again. Moderated by David Read of the Dial the Gate YouTube channel.



July 25





1:00 PM ET  Doctor Who Showrunner Chris Chibnall, the Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, new Doctor Who cast member John Bishop and a very special surprise guest as they share exclusive content from Doctor Who. Moderated by Salon.coms Melanie McFarland. Pre-recorded panel produced by the BBC and BBC AMERICA.

1:00 PM ET  Housebroken FOXs newest member of Animation Domination follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals as they work through their issues inside and outside of their therapy group. Join voice actors Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Nat Faxon (Friends from College), Will Forte (Last Man on Earth), Tony Hale (VEEP), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Jason Mantzoukas (The Good Place), Sam Richardson (VEEP), co-creator, executive producer and voice actor Clea DuVall (VEEP), and co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (VEEP) and Jen Crittenden (VEEP) for a Q&A.

2:00 PM ET  Day of the Dead: Adapting a Legend Showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, director Steven Kostanski (The Void), and cast members Keenan Tracey(Bates Motel) and Natalie Malaika discuss SYFYs Day of the Dead and premiere a first look at the upcoming series with an exclusive trailer. Moderated by SYFY WIREs Caitlin Busch, the conversation provides a deep dive into the world of horror, a behind-the-scenes look into the shows creation, how George A. Romeros work inspired the producers of the series, and how it pays homage to The Godfather of Zombies original famous flesh eaters.

2:00 PM ET  The Mysterious Benedict Society Based on The New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called one of the best young adult books of all time, The Mysterious Benedict Society has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+! Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars, Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst, and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner), and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease whats to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV GuideMagazines Damian Holbrook.





3:00 PM ET  DCs Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek So far, in season six, DCs Legends not only saved the world with a singing competition, stopped the Cuban Missile crisis with a football game, and fought off an alien Amelia Earhart, but also recovered Sara Lance who was abducted, cloned, and turned into a human-alien hybrid by evil genius, Bishop. With #Avalance officially engaged, its high time for the Legends to plan a wedding and mess up the timeline for the better. Join series stars Caity Lotz, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, and Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano and Matt Ryan, along with executive producers Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu for an at-home conversation about how this season was created along with a sneak peek at what is to come for the rest of the season and beyond.

3:00 PM ET  The Great North Take a look at one of FOXs newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, The Great North. Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust, and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

3:00 PM ET  Tidings from Middle-earth: LOTR on Prime and more TheOneRing.net previews all the comings of Middle-earth from Amazons Lord of the Rings TV series, new J.R.R. Tolkien books, and New Line Cinema anime film. From an ever-expanding legendarium with cast and story synopsis, our panel will analyze and update you on the latest news regarding Lord of the Rings on Prime. Well share info on what to expect to see (and NOT see) from all the new Tolkien adaptations. Panelists include Cliff Broadway, Jim Wert, Josh Long, Justin Sewell, and Molly Ostertag.

4:00 PM ET  Dexter Americas Favorite serial killer is back. Currently in production on 10 new episodes, Dexter, premieres on SHOWTIME this fall. Join award-winning star Michael C Hall (Dexter, executive producer), Clyde Phillips (showrunner, executive producer), Scott Reynolds (executive producer), Marcos Siega (executive producer, director), and Dexter newcomer Julia Jones(Angela) in a virtual panel discussion moderated by entertainment journalist and Dexter super fan Kristin Dos Santos.T une in for a never-seen-before sneak peek trailer for a look at whats to come . . .





4:00 PM ET  Meet the Creators and Cast of Netflixs Norseman Norsemen is Netflixs hilarious historical comedy seriesthink Vikings meets The Office. Participating in this Q&A are actors: Kåre Conradi (Orm), Trond Fausa (Rufus), Nils Jørgen Kaalstad (Arvid), Øystein Martinsen (Kark), Marian Ottesen(Hildur), and series producers/directors/writers Jonas Torgersen and Jon Iver Helgaker.

5:00 PM ET  Netflix Geeked: Army of Thieves Army of the Dead was only the beginning . . . Be among the first to get a sneak peek of Army of Thieves, the highly anticipated prequel to Zack Snyders Netflix blockbuster. Producers Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller will be joined by director and star Matthias Schweighöfer plus star Nathalie Emmanuel to reveal the heist that started it all. In this action-packed prequel, Dieter, our favorite safecracker, gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpols most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

5:00 PM ET  The Legacy of Chucky USA & SYFY present an exclusive featurette that celebrates the 30+ year legacy of the Childs Play franchise and iconic character, Chucky, with never-before-seen interviews with franchise creator Don Mancini and fan favorites Brad Dourif(Chucky), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise (Kyle). Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look and world premiere exclusive trailer of the highly anticipated Chucky series coming to USA & SYFY this fall, which will welcome Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper) and Lexa Doig (Arrow, Stargate: SG1) to the franchise as well as Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Teo Briones. Get ready to play!

6:00 PM ET  Bobs Burgers The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bobs Burgers are back for another virtual Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy for a panel you wont want to miss!

7:00 PM ET  A Conversation with the Cast & Executive Producers of EPIXs Chapelwaite Series stars Adrien Brody (Captain Charles Boone) and Emily Hampshire (Rebecca Morgan) as well as executive producers Jason and Peter Filardi gather for a virtual panel moderated by Anthony Breznican (Vanity Fair) as they tease all the chilling details and behind-the-scenes scoop about EPIXs upcoming series Chapelwaite. Based on the short story Jerusalems Lot by Stephen King, Chapelwaite follows Captain Boone (Brody), who in the 1850s relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preachers Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his familys sordid history and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Here's the schedule if you have time to watch any of these virtual panels. All of them are on Comic Con's YouTube channel and can be watched on demand any time.Marvel and DC declined to participate