Frank Bonner - R.I.P.

Herb's gone to see the Big Guy in the sky.Frank Bonner, best known as lascivious sales manager Herb Tarlek on WKPR In Cincinnati, died on Wednesday, June 16th.Bonner was a victim of his own success. He was so good at playing the tacky, egotistical Tarlek that he didn't get a lot of work in the 80's because people so quickly identified him with the character. And he was GREAT at playing Herb. Perfect casting.