DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Frank Bonner - R.I.P.

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Frank Bonner - R.I.P.

   
Old 06-17-21, 04:48 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 11,606
Received 104 Likes on 87 Posts
Frank Bonner - R.I.P.
Herb's gone to see the Big Guy in the sky.

Frank Bonner, best known as lascivious sales manager Herb Tarlek on WKPR In Cincinnati, died on Wednesday, June 16th.

Bonner was a victim of his own success. He was so good at playing the tacky, egotistical Tarlek that he didn't get a lot of work in the 80's because people so quickly identified him with the character. And he was GREAT at playing Herb. Perfect casting.

B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Beatles: Get Back (2021, D: Peter Jackson) -- documentary series (Disney+)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.