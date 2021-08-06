DVD Talk Forum

Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation

Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation

   
Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation
Chris Harrison defends a contestant from the last season of The Bachelor asking to show compassion and understanding and he's now officially out as the host of all the Bachelor shows. I honestly hope this is the end for all the shows and its not right as a franchise of reality tv dating shows bent over backwards to please the woke mob and I hope they pay the price for this.
https://www.etonline.com/chris-harri...ihdSV_e5EOfGZg
Re: Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation
I'm surprised he's leaving. It was a dumb thing he said, but I didn't think it would rise beyond the level of a heartfelt apology. I haven't watched the show in over 15 years but I know he was the constant and while I don't think it spells the end for The Bachelor, it is a huge loss for the series.
