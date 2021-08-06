Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation
Chris Harrison defends a contestant from the last season of The Bachelor asking to show compassion and understanding and he's now officially out as the host of all the Bachelor shows. I honestly hope this is the end for all the shows and its not right as a franchise of reality tv dating shows bent over backwards to please the woke mob and I hope they pay the price for this.
https://www.etonline.com/chris-harri...ihdSV_e5EOfGZg
https://www.etonline.com/chris-harri...ihdSV_e5EOfGZg
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 54,555
Received 1,509 Likes on 952 Posts
Re: Chris Harrison exits Bachelor Nation
I'm surprised he's leaving. It was a dumb thing he said, but I didn't think it would rise beyond the level of a heartfelt apology. I haven't watched the show in over 15 years but I know he was the constant and while I don't think it spells the end for The Bachelor, it is a huge loss for the series.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off