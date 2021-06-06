SNL general discussion thread

There seems to be a fair amount of chatter in the current season thread regarding the best cast, speculation on who is out etc so in the interest of keeping the episode threads more episode-specific I figured I would create this thread for speculation and such.



I think last season was really uneven with only a handful of good episodes and a smattering of good skits. Won't mind seeing a big shakeup for the 2021 season but I suspect we will get a lot of people returning. What are your thoughts? It seems like Melissa Villaseñor may be out based on something she posted on her social but it's odd that that has not been picked up by the 'news'.