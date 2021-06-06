DVD Talk Forum

SNL general discussion thread

SNL general discussion thread

   
06-06-21, 08:07 AM
jpcamb
 
SNL general discussion thread
There seems to be a fair amount of chatter in the current season thread regarding the best cast, speculation on who is out etc so in the interest of keeping the episode threads more episode-specific I figured I would create this thread for speculation and such.

I think last season was really uneven with only a handful of good episodes and a smattering of good skits. Won't mind seeing a big shakeup for the 2021 season but I suspect we will get a lot of people returning. What are your thoughts? It seems like Melissa Villaseñor may be out based on something she posted on her social but it's odd that that has not been picked up by the 'news'.
06-06-21, 07:57 PM
JeffTheAlpaca
 
Re: SNL general discussion thread
The early 90's cast was loaded with a All Star cast of comedians and that was the best and I would say better than the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players.

The other great cast was the early to mid 2000's with Poehler, Forte, Armisen, Fey, Fallon, Hader, Samberg, Maya, and Sudekis.


I remember people on this forum bashed those shows but they did not know how good it was back then.
06-06-21, 08:13 PM
E Unit
 
Re: SNL general discussion thread
I’m really old because I thought the best seasons were in the 80’s and 90’s. Nothing in the past 20 years is even remotely worth entertaining. But we’re talking different generations now. I watch the occasional sketch every now and then when people post them, but even those are dull to me.
06-06-21, 08:48 PM
GoldenJCJ
 
Re: SNL general discussion thread
I think one issue is that the cast in the late 80s and 90s (Farley, Hartman, Sandler, Nealon, Spade, etc.) for the most part were successful ON SNL. They had funny skits, a lot of memorable skits. But aside from a few glimmers here and there, never really surpassed their SNL success. Later cast members (Ferrell, Wiig, Hader, Fallon, Poehler, Fey, Sudeikis, etc.) seemed to be talented comedians who found their success OFF of SNL. I think Wiig, Sudeikis, Poehler and Hader are some truly hilarious people but I dont think I could name a single character any of them played on SNL.
06-06-21, 09:17 PM
JeffTheAlpaca
 
Re: SNL general discussion thread
Hader had Stefon and Poehler was famous for her impressions and that hyperactive kid in the Minnie Mouse shirt



06-06-21, 11:33 PM
Re: SNL general discussion thread
There was an article in Vulture (I think) listing the best sketches of the 2020-21 season, and I don't think any of them are going to make the SNL All Time Best collection.
06-07-21, 01:38 AM
Decker
 
Re: SNL general discussion thread
There was an article in Vulture (I think) listing the best sketches of the 2020-21 season, and I don't think any of them are going to make the SNL All Time Best collection.
Heres the article

I think its a good list. The few standouts I remember form this season (Christmas Morning, Muppet Show, The Last Dance) are pretty much all there. And as I said at the time, I think the Beyoncé Hot Ones sketch was a classic. That one I will remember.
