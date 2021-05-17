AT&T (WarnerMedia) and Discovery Merger

Quote:

It’s Official: AT&T and Discovery Detail Merger Plans



AT&T and Discovery Inc. have made it official, unveiling their plan to merge their media and entertainment assets in a deal that will bring together TV channels like CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel, the Warner Bros. film studio, and streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+.



Under the terms of the deal, WarnerMedia and Discovery will merge through a complex all-stock move called a Reverse Morris Trust transaction, that would see AT&T receive $43 billion in cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia’s retention of certain debt, and AT&T’s shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company.



Discovery CEO David Zaslav will lead the company as CEO, and there is no word about a role for WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. The companies say the deal will close in 2022, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.



The combined company is expected to have $52 billion in revenue in 2023, and the companies say there will be $3 billion in cost synergies through the combination. AT&T, meanwhile, will focus its efforts on 5G and fiber broadband.



“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” said AT&T CEO John Stankey in a statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be re-invested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”



“During my many conversations with John, we always come back to the same simple and powerful strategic principle: these assets are better and more valuable together. It is super exciting to combine such historic brands, world class journalism and iconic franchises under one roof and unlock so much value and opportunity,” Added Zaslav. “With a library of cherished IP, dynamite management teams and global expertise in every market in the world, we believe everyone wins…consumers with more diverse choices, talent and storytellers with more resources and compelling pathways to larger audiences, and shareholders with a globally scaled growth company committed to a strong balance sheet that is better positioned to compete with the world’s largest streamers.”



The merger is just the latest example of consolidation in the media and entertainment space in recent years, as companies jockey to scale up in order to take on streaming video giants like Netflix and, to a certain extent, YouTube.



In December 2019, Viacom and CBS re-merged after being split by owner Sumner Redstone in 2006. The newly-crowned ViacomCBS launched a new streaming service, Paramount+, earlier this year.



In early 2019, The Walt Disney Co. acquired the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox in a $71.3 billion blockbuster deal that paved the way for Disney+. Discovery previously bulked up in 2018 through the $14.6 billion takeover of Scripps Networks Interactive, the owner of Food Network and HGTV.



Meanwhile, Comcast in 2011 acquired a majority stake in NBCUniversal in 2011 before taking full ownership in 2013. Analysts including MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson and LightShed’s Rich Greenfield have argued that NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia would make logical merger partners, though with the Discovery deal now announced, Comcast/NBUniversal would have to make an alternative offer.



The company has a history of doing so. For example, when Disney acquired Fox, Comcast swooped in and acquired Fox’s stake in Sky after a bidding war with Disney.



“Discovery + WarnerMedia would create a direct-to-consumer player with the content bonafides to be one of the best global players,” said Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall. “The combined content assets could push this potential company into the direct-to-consumer winners’ circle as HBO and Warner Bros. are great brands and libraries, respectively, while Discovery has unique lifestyle content and some of the best international reach in media.” He concluded: “In global direct-to-consumer, it may not be a winner take all market, but it’s probably a winners take most market, and this is the sort of scale that’s required.”