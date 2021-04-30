Re: NCIS: Hawaii

I'm sure they are going to use a lot of the local crews who worked on Hawaii Five-O on this. Also, since NCIS New Orleans got cancelled, the creative team and writers behind that show is just segueing to her.



This has to be Vanessa Lachey's big break. I mean aside from Wipeout, she's done nothing notable in her career.



She's very attractive, but she's no thespian. I am happy to see an Asian American have a major lead role in a network TV series.