The Irregulars (Netflix) -- Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Premieres 3/26/21

   
The Irregulars (Netflix) -- Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Premieres 3/26/21







Meet The Irregulars: Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike and Leo. Join this ragtag gang as they uncover the demonic and mysterious depths of Victorian London alongside the sinister Dr Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes. The Irregulars, only on Netflix March 26.



8 episode season

This is a supernatural series that takes place in the Sherlock Holmes universe and is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Re: The Irregulars (Netflix) -- Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Premieres 3/26/21
Looks interesting
