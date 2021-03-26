The Irregulars (Netflix) -- Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Premieres 3/26/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 63,727
Received 745 Likes on 552 Posts
The Irregulars (Netflix) -- Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle - Premieres 3/26/21
Meet The Irregulars: Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike and Leo. Join this ragtag gang as they uncover the demonic and mysterious depths of Victorian London alongside the sinister Dr Watson and his enigmatic business partner, Sherlock Holmes. The Irregulars, only on Netflix March 26.
8 episode season
This is a supernatural series that takes place in the Sherlock Holmes universe and is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off