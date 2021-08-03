Could "Make Me Laugh" work today?

With so many gameshow revivals going on, I wouldn't mind seeing a revival of Make Me Laugh.



Make Me Laugh was an early 80s game show in which contestants picked from the audience sat before three stand-up comedians performing their acts, one at a time, with each comic running for one minute each. The contestant earned one dollar for every second that they could make it through without laughing, paltry even by those days. If a contestant succeeding in not laughing the full 3 minutes, their $180 winnings were doubled to $360. A number of then-unknown comics appeared on the show, including Bob Saget, Howie Mandel, Gallagher, Gary Mule Deer, Yakov Smirnoff, Bruce 'Babyman' Baum and Garry Shandling.







But I wonder what comedy would even be allowed with this fanatical cancel culture. Comics are already refusing to do the college circuit. Would the show work today?