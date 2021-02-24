Big Shot (Disney +) -- S: John Stamos -- From creator David E. Kelley -- Premieres 4/16/21
Big Shot (Disney +) -- S: John Stamos -- From creator David E. Kelley -- Premieres 4/16/21
BIG SHOT (SERIES PREMIERE) - FRIDAY, APRIL 16
After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men's basketball coach must take a job at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that teenage girls are more than just X's and O's; they require empathy and vulnerability - foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he's always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.
Series regulars include John Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Eve Custodio, Cricket Wampler and Yvette Nicole Brown. Created and Executive Produced by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett; Bill D'Elia also serves as Executive Producer. The series is a Disney+ Original produced by ABC Signature.
This is a low quality trailer from the Disney presentation in December. A new one hasn't been released yet. The premiere date was just announced today.
