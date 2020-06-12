DVD Talk Forum

Dave Chappelle  Netflix/YouTube specials

02-13-21, 11:51 AM
I remember when “8:46” was posted and watched that. I didn’t realize he did a few more. These are posted on his IG or Netflix’s YouTube.

I thought maybe there was discussion about that one in an older Netflix special thread but I don’t see it. So I’ll post these here in order of newest to oldest.

Redemption Song - February 12, 2021


Unforgiven - November 24, 2020


8:46 - June 12, 2020

Glad Netflix paid him millions for a contract he signed while on Comedy Central and fled the Country after doing so screwing over EVERYONE involved in his show.
