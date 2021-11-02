The Head (TV series) - HBO Max
#1
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Thread Starter
The Head (TV series) - HBO Max
The Head - been watching this the past week, not a bad mystery sci-fi ish show streaming on HBO max
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8290362/
The Head is a Spanish-made, English-language mystery television series (6 episodes) directed by Jorge Dorado, first broadcast on June 12, 2020, in Spain and 30+ other countries & areas, and 52+ countries and areas as at October 2020.
Season 1
Season 1
Spoiler:
Winter has fallen on the South Pole. The sun will soon disappear for the next six months. A small team, known as the Winterers, will remain at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station to continue their innovative research, a crucial part in the fight against climate change, under the command of renowned biologist Arthur Wilde (John Lynch). But when spring comes, summer commander Johan Berg (Alexander Willaume) returns to the station only to find the entire team are either dead or missing. A killer is on the loose and Annika (Laura Bach), Johan’s wife, is missing. If he wants to find her alive, he will have to trust Maggie (Katharine O’Donnelly), the young doctor who is profoundly shaken and apparently the sole survivor from the group… or, is there someone else?
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8290362/
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: The Head (TV series) - HBO Max
I will definitely check this out. Nice to see HBO showing these Spanish shows on Max. Although I guess they've been heavily investing in non-US programming, as 30 Coins is an HBO Europe production. I'm guessing this is under the same banner.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off