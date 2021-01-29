DVD Talk Forum

WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21

WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21

   
01-29-21, 07:32 AM
WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21


Monica Rambeau, tasked with a special assignment regarding sentient weapons, goes missing.
01-29-21, 07:39 AM
Re: WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21
"It's all Wanda."

Good episode. Cool to see more perspective on people returning from "the blip."

I liked how they basically used the agents / doctors as versions of us, the audience. Woo taking notes, asking the questions we have all been asking. Hopefully, this appeases people who haven't been into it so far. We weren't supposed to have any clue what was going on for the first three episodes.

I guess Captain Marvel 2 will go more into SWORD, maybe have a flashback showing the creation... just a scene with Maria Rambeau getting things started... a prologue like in Ant-Man.
dex14
01-29-21, 08:03 AM
Re: WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21
The show finally got interesting.
01-29-21, 08:59 AM
Re: WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21
It was definitely better than the last 3, and I liked the shot of dead Vision. I'm not sure how I feel about Kat Dennings' character. It's still nothing great, but at least I was interested instead of mostly bored.
