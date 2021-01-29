WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21
#2
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,112
Likes: 0
Received 745 Likes on 504 Posts
Re: WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21
"It's all Wanda."
Good episode. Cool to see more perspective on people returning from "the blip."
I liked how they basically used the agents / doctors as versions of us, the audience. Woo taking notes, asking the questions we have all been asking. Hopefully, this appeases people who haven't been into it so far. We weren't supposed to have any clue what was going on for the first three episodes.
I guess Captain Marvel 2 will go more into SWORD, maybe have a flashback showing the creation... just a scene with Maria Rambeau getting things started... a prologue like in Ant-Man.
Good episode. Cool to see more perspective on people returning from "the blip."
I liked how they basically used the agents / doctors as versions of us, the audience. Woo taking notes, asking the questions we have all been asking. Hopefully, this appeases people who haven't been into it so far. We weren't supposed to have any clue what was going on for the first three episodes.
I guess Captain Marvel 2 will go more into SWORD, maybe have a flashback showing the creation... just a scene with Maria Rambeau getting things started... a prologue like in Ant-Man.
Last edited by dex14; 01-29-21 at 07:44 AM.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Dec 2000
Location: NJ
Posts: 16,532
Received 116 Likes on 62 Posts
Re: WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21
It was definitely better than the last 3, and I liked the shot of dead Vision. I'm not sure how I feel about Kat Dennings' character. It's still nothing great, but at least I was interested instead of mostly bored.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off