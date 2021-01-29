Re: WandaVision (S1E04) - "We Interrupt This Program" - 1/29/21

"It's all Wanda."



Good episode. Cool to see more perspective on people returning from "the blip."



I liked how they basically used the agents / doctors as versions of us, the audience. Woo taking notes, asking the questions we have all been asking. Hopefully, this appeases people who haven't been into it so far. We weren't supposed to have any clue what was going on for the first three episodes.



I guess Captain Marvel 2 will go more into SWORD, maybe have a flashback showing the creation... just a scene with Maria Rambeau getting things started... a prologue like in Ant-Man.