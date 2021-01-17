Batwoman (CW) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 1/17/21

Quote:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17SEASON PREMIEREBATWOMAN"What Happened to Kate Kane?" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN - Kate's friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate's Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, "Bruce Wayne" (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as "Batwoman" and "Bruce" square off in the action-packed season premiere. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#201). Original airdate 1/17/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.