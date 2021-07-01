Star Trek: Discovery (S3E13) -- Season Finale -- "That Hope is You Part 2" -- 1/7/21
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E13) -- Season Finale -- "That Hope is You Part 2" -- 1/7/21
THAT HOPE IS YOU, PART 2 Season finale. As the Emerald Chain tightens its grip and the mystery of the Burn is finally solved, Burnham and the crew have one last chance to save themselves and the Federation.
Written by Michelle Paradise. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.
This was renewed for a 4th season and they have already begun production. No ETA yet when it will air.
