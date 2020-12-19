Favorite TV Shows of 2020
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 3,911
Received 110 Likes on 83 Posts
Favorite TV Shows of 2020
Interested to see what everyone's favorite tv shows of 2020 were. I watched over 100 shows so it was tough getting down to a top 20. I had another ten that were tough to cut.
1. The Queen's Gambit
2. The Mandalorian
3. The Boys
4. How to with John Wilson
5. Lovecraft Country
6. I'll Be Gone in the Dark
7. Mrs. America
8. Bojack Horseman
9. The Good Place
10. Sex Education
11. Little America
12. Killing Eve
13. Shrill
14. Hip-Hop Evolution
15. I May Destroy You
16. After Life
17. Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
18. The Babysitter's Club
19. Dead to Me
20. The Last Dance
1. The Queen's Gambit
2. The Mandalorian
3. The Boys
4. How to with John Wilson
5. Lovecraft Country
6. I'll Be Gone in the Dark
7. Mrs. America
8. Bojack Horseman
9. The Good Place
10. Sex Education
11. Little America
12. Killing Eve
13. Shrill
14. Hip-Hop Evolution
15. I May Destroy You
16. After Life
17. Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
18. The Babysitter's Club
19. Dead to Me
20. The Last Dance
#2
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,214
Received 527 Likes on 390 Posts
Re: Favorite TV Shows of 2020
I'm going to try to stick with shows that aired their seasons this calendar year and completed airing their runs whether it's a 1/2 season or the entire season.
The Mandalorian season 2 (Disney +)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
The Undoing (HBO)
Yellowstone season 3 (Paramount)
Warrior season 2 (Cinemax)
Doom Patrol season 2 (HBO Max)
Taste the Nation (Hulu)
Fear the Walking Dead's 1st half of season 6 (AMC) This may surprise some of you, but so far this is a really good comeback season
Gangs of London (AMC+) A really awesome and crazy season
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Yeah it had some dumb moments, but I was never bored watching it.
Liar season 2 (Sundance) British show that really got little to no attention
The Boys season 2 (Amazon)
The Mandalorian season 2 (Disney +)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
The Undoing (HBO)
Yellowstone season 3 (Paramount)
Warrior season 2 (Cinemax)
Doom Patrol season 2 (HBO Max)
Taste the Nation (Hulu)
Fear the Walking Dead's 1st half of season 6 (AMC) This may surprise some of you, but so far this is a really good comeback season
Gangs of London (AMC+) A really awesome and crazy season
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Yeah it had some dumb moments, but I was never bored watching it.
Liar season 2 (Sundance) British show that really got little to no attention
The Boys season 2 (Amazon)
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off