Re: Favorite TV Shows of 2020

I'm going to try to stick with shows that aired their seasons this calendar year and completed airing their runs whether it's a 1/2 season or the entire season.



The Mandalorian season 2 (Disney +)



The Last Dance (ESPN)



The Undoing (HBO)



Yellowstone season 3 (Paramount)



Warrior season 2 (Cinemax)



Doom Patrol season 2 (HBO Max)



Taste the Nation (Hulu)



Fear the Walking Dead's 1st half of season 6 (AMC) This may surprise some of you, but so far this is a really good comeback season



Gangs of London (AMC+) A really awesome and crazy season



The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) Yeah it had some dumb moments, but I was never bored watching it.



Liar season 2 (Sundance) British show that really got little to no attention



The Boys season 2 (Amazon)





