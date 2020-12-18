DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20

   
Old 12-18-20, 12:26 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 20,829
Received 241 Likes on 194 Posts
The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20

Episode 8 Synopsis:

Sad that its already the season finale and we have another year to wait for a third season. These eight episode seasons fly by. Overall a good season thus far though, and I look forward to the finale.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 12:51 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,142
Received 308 Likes on 223 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
In honor of the season finale:

GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 03:51 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
mapasu's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: US of CoronaVirus
Posts: 1,475
Likes: 0
Received 6 Likes on 4 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
That was amazing, talk about giving the fans what they want.
mapasu is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 03:57 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,645
Received 34 Likes on 27 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by mapasu View Post
That was amazing, talk about giving the fans what they want.
This episode pretty much gave The Finger to Rian Johnson and The Sequel Trilogy.

Well done.
candyrocket786 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
T-bone22 (12-18-20)
Old 12-18-20, 04:01 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
T-bone22's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Texas
Posts: 1,229
Received 33 Likes on 25 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by candyrocket786 View Post
This episode pretty much gave The Finger to Rian Johnson and The Sequel Trilogy.

Well done.
I thought the exact same thing. Watching this just made me think how bad the sequel trilogy really was compared to this show. Fucking incredible episode.
T-bone22 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
candyrocket786 (12-18-20)
Old 12-18-20, 04:06 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 2,377
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
I was upset we didn't get the usual art drawings end credits, but the post credits sure made up for it. Such a surprise since it wasn't announced as the upcoming Star Wars series. Wonder if the Mando story over and it moves on to Book of Boba.

Damn so much to look forward too.
outcastja is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 04:07 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,434
Received 34 Likes on 29 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
This was such a filler....





of explosive goodness!

OH my goodness! The fan boy in me was ecstatic! The special effects doesn’t look quite right still but it’s still awesome. The taking down of the Dark troopers was just amazing!

Now bring on Season 3!
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 04:13 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
LorenzoL's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2004
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 21,434
Received 34 Likes on 29 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
How can you say no to more adventures with Boba and Fennec! That was a quick cameo by Bib Fortuna. So was The Book of Boba Fett one of those titles that they announced and I missed it? I dont remember hearing about it.
LorenzoL is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 04:19 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
T-bone22's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Texas
Posts: 1,229
Received 33 Likes on 25 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
I gotta admit, I may have shed a tear when Mando took off his mask.
T-bone22 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 04:21 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
T-bone22's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Texas
Posts: 1,229
Received 33 Likes on 25 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by LorenzoL View Post
How can you say no to more adventures with Boba and Fennec! That was a quick cameo by Bib Fortuna. So was The Book of Boba Fett one of those titles that they announced and I missed it? I dont remember hearing about it.
I think that they kept it on the DL and this was the reveal.
T-bone22 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
candyrocket786 (12-18-20)
Old 12-18-20, 04:29 AM
  #11  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Posts: 2,377
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 2 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by T-bone22 View Post
I think that they kept it on the DL and this was the reveal.
They did announce The Mandalorian Season 3 coming December 2021. So I assume Season 3 is really the Book of Boba. I doubt Disney will overlap two shows in the same month.

I think Chapter 16 is the end of the "Book 1". Boba is Book 2.
Last edited by outcastja; 12-18-20 at 04:37 AM.
outcastja is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 04:56 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
T-bone22's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Texas
Posts: 1,229
Received 33 Likes on 25 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by outcastja View Post
They did announce The Mandalorian Season 3 coming December 2021. So I assume Season 3 is really the Book of Boba. I doubt Disney will overlap two shows in the same month.

I think Chapter 16 is the end of the "Book 1". Boba is Book 2.
Id be cool with that. This was a good ending for Mando, and obviously he would most likely guest star on future episodes.
T-bone22 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 06:26 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: Illinois
Posts: 1,539
Received 10 Likes on 8 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Yep even though they didn't quite nail it effects wise , it's pretty EPIC and what we ALL wanted and needed right. I feel they should've used Marks' voice too and it didn't seem like they did.
hdtv00 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 06:38 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Seattle, WA
Posts: 9,830
Received 46 Likes on 28 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
When it was just showing the monitor I thought it was Ashoka - then... the green blade! The one f-ing thing everyone wanted to see in just one of the new movies - and not in some flashback! They did a pretty decent job, I would've liked a more sweeping rendition of Luke's theme (it was there right? I need to rewatch!)

In some ways, the opening 50min episode may have overset expectations a bit - they really stuck with the "episode of the week" theme for the whole season (and series), you keep wanting it to break out beyond that....but to their credit, they didn't waver from that formula.

As for the episode overall, I will admit it was not nearly as epic as I had in mind... but, I don't care...we got what we wanted. Really, this was gonna be some video game jedi no one has ever heard of? Lol
Artman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 06:41 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
james2025a's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2005
Posts: 5,276
Likes: 0
Received 38 Likes on 33 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
I believe that was Hamils voice and they had another acotr playing the role with the deaging. Hence why Hamil got the credit. I did love that cameo and seeing R2D2 again and being shown some actual love and respect was great. Bring on the Luke series with Sebastian Stan. I would LOVE that.

I think that Book of Boba will be a seperate series and they will release Mandalorian Season 3 maybe around summer 2022.

Overall its been a top notch season and this is really doing a great job getting the SW universunivek on track.
james2025a is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 06:50 AM
  #16  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
T-bone22's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Texas
Posts: 1,229
Received 33 Likes on 25 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by hdtv00 View Post
I feel they should've used Marks' voice too and it didn't seem like they did.
Mark Hamill was very clearly billed on the end credits.
T-bone22 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-20, 07:01 AM
  #17  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 1,320
Received 46 Likes on 37 Posts
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Originally Posted by Artman View Post
When it was just showing the monitor I thought it was Ashoka - then... the green blade!
I knew it was Luke the moment the X-Wing flew in.

This show just keeps getting better and better.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.