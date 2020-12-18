The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
#1
The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Episode 8 Synopsis:
Sad that its already the season finale and we have another year to wait for a third season. These eight episode seasons fly by. Overall a good season thus far though, and I look forward to the finale.
#4
#5
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
#6
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
I was upset we didn't get the usual art drawings end credits, but the post credits sure made up for it. Such a surprise since it wasn't announced as the upcoming Star Wars series. Wonder if the Mando story over and it moves on to Book of Boba.
Damn so much to look forward too.
#7
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
This was such a filler....
of explosive goodness!
OH my goodness! The fan boy in me was ecstatic! The special effects doesn’t look quite right still but it’s still awesome. The taking down of the Dark troopers was just amazing!
Now bring on Season 3!
#8
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
How can you say no to more adventures with Boba and Fennec! That was a quick cameo by Bib Fortuna. So was The Book of Boba Fett one of those titles that they announced and I missed it? I dont remember hearing about it.
#10
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
#11
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
I think Chapter 16 is the end of the "Book 1". Boba is Book 2.
#12
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
#13
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
Yep even though they didn't quite nail it effects wise , it's pretty EPIC and what we ALL wanted and needed right. I feel they should've used Marks' voice too and it didn't seem like they did.
#14
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
When it was just showing the monitor I thought it was Ashoka - then... the green blade! The one f-ing thing everyone wanted to see in just one of the new movies - and not in some flashback! They did a pretty decent job, I would've liked a more sweeping rendition of Luke's theme (it was there right? I need to rewatch!)
In some ways, the opening 50min episode may have overset expectations a bit - they really stuck with the "episode of the week" theme for the whole season (and series), you keep wanting it to break out beyond that....but to their credit, they didn't waver from that formula.
As for the episode overall, I will admit it was not nearly as epic as I had in mind... but, I don't care...we got what we wanted. Really, this was gonna be some video game jedi no one has ever heard of? Lol
#15
re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20
I believe that was Hamils voice and they had another acotr playing the role with the deaging. Hence why Hamil got the credit. I did love that cameo and seeing R2D2 again and being shown some actual love and respect was great. Bring on the Luke series with Sebastian Stan. I would LOVE that.
I think that Book of Boba will be a seperate series and they will release Mandalorian Season 3 maybe around summer 2022.
Overall its been a top notch season and this is really doing a great job getting the SW universunivek on track.
#16
#17
