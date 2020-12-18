re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue (S2E8) - Season Finale- 12/18/20

When it was just showing the monitor I thought it was Ashoka - then... the green blade! The one f-ing thing everyone wanted to see in just one of the new movies - and not in some flashback! They did a pretty decent job, I would've liked a more sweeping rendition of Luke's theme (it was there right? I need to rewatch!)



In some ways, the opening 50min episode may have overset expectations a bit - they really stuck with the "episode of the week" theme for the whole season (and series), you keep wanting it to break out beyond that....but to their credit, they didn't waver from that formula.



As for the episode overall, I will admit it was not nearly as epic as I had in mind... but, I don't care...we got what we wanted. Really, this was gonna be some video game jedi no one has ever heard of? Lol