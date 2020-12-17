Star Trek: Discovery (S3E10) -- "Terra Firma Part 2" -- 12/17/20
Star Trek: Discovery (S3E10) -- "Terra Firma Part 2" -- 12/17/20
Georgiou uncovers the true depths of the plot against her, leading her to a revelation about how deeply her time on the U.S.S. Discovery truly changed her.
Very interesting.
Many guessed it was the Guardian of Forever, but this was the first indication that it could send people to other universes and not just other times. Sad to see Georgiou go, she was such an interesting character. I wonder if they'll bring her back somehow. Does Michelle Yeoh have other work that is preventing her from continuing with Discovery?
What isn't clear - to me, at least - is whether it all happened just in Georgiou's mind or whether she actually made changes to to the mirror universe.
