Star Trek: Discovery (S3E10) -- "Terra Firma Part 2" -- 12/17/20

Spoiler:

Many guessed it was the Guardian of Forever, but this was the first indication that it could send people to other universes and not just other times. Sad to see Georgiou go, she was such an interesting character. I wonder if they'll bring her back somehow. Does Michelle Yeoh have other work that is preventing her from continuing with Discovery?



What isn't clear - to me, at least - is whether it all happened just in Georgiou's mind or whether she actually made changes to to the mirror universe.