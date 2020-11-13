DVD Talk Forum

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20

   
The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20

Episode 3 Synopsis: The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20
This episode was great! Nice to combine the Mandalorian mythology from The Clone Wars into it.

Katee Sackhoff was awesome as Bo-Katan! Once I saw the title of the episode, I knew she’d be showing up. So cool finally seeing an animated character come to life. And now we see how Ashoka will tie in.

Titus Welliver!

I really liked the design of the port city.
