Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20

This episode was great! Nice to combine the Mandalorian mythology from The Clone Wars into it.



Katee Sackhoff was awesome as Bo-Katan! Once I saw the title of the episode, I knew she’d be showing up. So cool finally seeing an animated character come to life. And now we see how Ashoka will tie in.



Titus Welliver!



I really liked the design of the port city.