The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 32,099
Likes: 0
Received 482 Likes on 336 Posts
Re: The Mandalorian: Chapter 11: The Heiress (S2E3) - 11/13/20
This episode was great! Nice to combine the Mandalorian mythology from The Clone Wars into it.
Katee Sackhoff was awesome as Bo-Katan! Once I saw the title of the episode, I knew she’d be showing up. So cool finally seeing an animated character come to life. And now we see how Ashoka will tie in.
Titus Welliver!
I really liked the design of the port city.
Katee Sackhoff was awesome as Bo-Katan! Once I saw the title of the episode, I knew she’d be showing up. So cool finally seeing an animated character come to life. And now we see how Ashoka will tie in.
Titus Welliver!
I really liked the design of the port city.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off