Norm Crosby has passed away

Norm Crosby has passed away

   
Norm Crosby has passed away
He was 93 and passed away on Nov. 7th.

He was a comedian mostly seen on TV and talk shows back in the 1960s and 1970s.

He was known for destroying the English language(see Donald Trump).
