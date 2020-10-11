Norm Crosby has passed away
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Norm Crosby has passed away
He was 93 and passed away on Nov. 7th.
He was a comedian mostly seen on TV and talk shows back in the 1960s and 1970s.
He was known for destroying the English language(see Donald Trump).
He was a comedian mostly seen on TV and talk shows back in the 1960s and 1970s.
He was known for destroying the English language(see Donald Trump).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off