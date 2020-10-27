DVD Talk Forum

Assassin's Creed live action show (Netflix)

   
10-27-20, 08:48 AM
Assassin's Creed live action show (Netflix)
https://twitter.com/NXOnNetflix/status/1321081672842969089 @NXOnNetflix: Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers


This could be good if it gets the same quality treatment that The Witcher did
10-27-20, 08:52 AM
Re: Assassin's Creed live action show (Netflix)
Bring back Kristen Bell!
10-27-20, 09:18 AM
Re: Assassin's Creed live action show (Netflix)
More info: https://www.darkhorizons.com/netflix...-creed-series/
