Old 10-08-20, 05:03 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 32,091
Received 326 Likes on 250 Posts
Invincible (Amazon): animated series based on the comic by Robert Kirkman
I was vaguely aware that they licensed this, but I hadn't been following it (I guess the movie is in limbo?). They released a trailer:


Art looks spot on to the comic and they do a good job not giving away the premise. Also that cast...
