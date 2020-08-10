Invincible (Amazon): animated series based on the comic by Robert Kirkman
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Invincible (Amazon): animated series based on the comic by Robert Kirkman
I was vaguely aware that they licensed this, but I hadn't been following it (I guess the movie is in limbo?). They released a trailer:
Art looks spot on to the comic and they do a good job not giving away the premise. Also that cast...
Art looks spot on to the comic and they do a good job not giving away the premise. Also that cast...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off