DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)

   
Old 09-10-20, 10:13 AM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,673
Received 99 Likes on 87 Posts
Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)
GoT and The Avengers (tv series), Bond movie (OHMSS) you would know her.

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-54106509




she was so good Olenna Tyrell. rip.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-10-20, 10:16 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,286
Received 678 Likes on 413 Posts
Re: Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)
She was really great on GoT. Glad she got to finish up her role before she passed.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-10-20, 10:25 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 5,665
Received 7 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)
Damn! never realized she was "Emma Peele" from the avengers. Always enjoyed her on GOT. RIP
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-10-20, 10:38 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
wishbone's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 21,113
Likes: 0
Received 33 Likes on 28 Posts
Re: Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)

RIP Dame Diana Rigg
wishbone is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.