Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)
GoT and The Avengers (tv series), Bond movie (OHMSS) you would know her.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-54106509
she was so good Olenna Tyrell. rip.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-54106509
she was so good Olenna Tyrell. rip.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 49,286
Received 678 Likes on 413 Posts
Re: Diana Rigg dead at 82. (The Avengers (tv), GoT)
She was really great on GoT. Glad she got to finish up her role before she passed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off