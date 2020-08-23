Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)
https://www.netflix.com/title/80244296
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/te...bounty_hunters
Seemingly out of nowhere this show appears- 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. This show is great. I'm surprised nobody has mentioned it on the forum so far. It's shows like this that makes Netflix worth while.
I'm four episodes in and I'm loving it so far. A few people have been talking about it in the Netflix thread in Streaming Talk.
I watched his last weekend and enjoyed it a lot. The premise is ridiculous, but the two leads are fantastic and sell the shit out of it. The finale is pretty wild and ends on a cliffhanger. They better do a second season.
