Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)

   
Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)


https://www.netflix.com/title/80244296
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/tv/te...bounty_hunters

Seemingly out of nowhere this show appears- 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. This show is great. I'm surprised nobody has mentioned it on the forum so far. It's shows like this that makes Netflix worth while.
Re: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)
I'm four episodes in and I'm loving it so far. A few people have been talking about it in the Netflix thread in Streaming Talk.
Re: Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix)
I watched his last weekend and enjoyed it a lot. The premise is ridiculous, but the two leads are fantastic and sell the shit out of it. The finale is pretty wild and ends on a cliffhanger. They better do a second season.
