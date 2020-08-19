High Score - Netflix Documentary Series
High Score
The six-part docuseries delves into the golden age of video games, when legends — including Space Invaders, Pac-Man and Doom — were brought to life, followed by the likes of Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Sonic the Hedgehog and John Madden Football.
Six hour-long episodes, -surprised they dropped on a Wednesday. I've watched the first episode and it's great fun, -very much in the vein of "The Toys That Made Us".
