Lovecraft Country (HBO) -- From EP Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams -- Premieres 8/16/20
From showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, HBO's new drama series LOVECRAFT COUNTRY debuts SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwhite
· Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Black
· Courtney B. Vance as George Black
· Erica Tazel as Dora Freeman
· Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah
· Jamie Neumann as Hillary
· Jonathan Majors as Atticus Black
· Jordan Patrick Smith as William
· Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Letitia "Leti" Dandridge
· Mac Brandt as Lancaster
· Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman
· Tony Goldwyn as Samuel Braithwhite
· Wunmi Mosaku as Rudy Dandridge
This premieres Sunday on HBO. It's a 10 episode season. Peele and Abrams' production companies helped produce this show.
The showrunner worked on the WGN America series Underground, which hardly anyone watched.
