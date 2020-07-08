DVD Talk Forum

Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)

TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV
View Poll Results: Favorite Classic Star Trek Show
Star Trek (TOS)
1
16.67%
Star Trek: The Animated Series
0
0%
Star Trek: The Next Generation
6
100.00%
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
0
0%
Star Trek: Voyager
0
0%
Star Trek: Enterprise
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)

   
Old 08-07-20, 12:41 PM
DVD Talk Legend
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,149
Received 126 Likes on 102 Posts
Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Remember the days when Star Trek was good? Before being overrun by people with little to no regard for the franchise or its fans. Well this is the thread to discuss classic Trek.

Basically anything before the Kelvin timeline, and totally disregarding any of the utter garbage Alex Kurtzman and company have shit out on CBS All Access.

So come here and discuss your favorite of the shows (and the movies that followed) as well as your favorite characters, episodes, alien species, ships, and just general fandom.
Last edited by Mike86; 08-07-20 at 12:52 PM.
Old 08-07-20, 12:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
stvn1974's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 5,068
Received 13 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Star Trek The Final Frontier is awesome and has the best character development of any of the original series episodes or films.

Live long and prosper.
Old 08-07-20, 01:14 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 20,149
Received 126 Likes on 102 Posts
Re: Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Ill say The Final Frontier has some good ideas, but isnt executed the best. I do love the shore leave scene with Kirk, McCoy, and Spock camping out at Yosemite.
