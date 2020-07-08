View Poll Results: Favorite Classic Star Trek Show
Star Trek (TOS)
16.67%
Star Trek: The Animated Series
0
0%
Star Trek: The Next Generation
100.00%
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
0
0%
Star Trek: Voyager
0
0%
Star Trek: Enterprise
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Remember the days when Star Trek was good? Before being overrun by people with little to no regard for the franchise or its fans. Well this is the thread to discuss classic Trek.
Basically anything before the Kelvin timeline, and totally disregarding any of the utter garbage Alex Kurtzman and company have shit out on CBS All Access.
So come here and discuss your favorite of the shows (and the movies that followed) as well as your favorite characters, episodes, alien species, ships, and just general fandom.
Re: Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Star Trek The Final Frontier is awesome and has the best character development of any of the original series episodes or films.
Live long and prosper.
Re: Star Trek Discussion (1966-2005)
Ill say The Final Frontier has some good ideas, but isnt executed the best. I do love the shore leave scene with Kirk, McCoy, and Spock camping out at Yosemite.
