What the hell happened to The Travel Channel?
It's now the paranormal/ghost channel. Nothing but metaphysical/ghost shows. Food shows like Bizarre Foods and Man v Food no longer exist. I just realized this now but it has been going on a while, I take it? Anyone know what got into them to go down this route?
Ratings. The Ghost shows get the big ratings. Hence the rebrand to TRVL Scripps used to own Travel, but sold it to Discovery and then Discovery did the revamp.
They officially gave up on producing any travel shows a few years ago.
I believe repeats of Andrew Zimmern's shows air on the Cooking Channel.
