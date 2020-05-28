DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

What the hell happened to The Travel Channel?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

What the hell happened to The Travel Channel?

   
Old 05-28-20, 11:22 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,328
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 5 Posts
What the hell happened to The Travel Channel?
It's now the paranormal/ghost channel. Nothing but metaphysical/ghost shows. Food shows like Bizarre Foods and Man v Food no longer exist. I just realized this now but it has been going on a while, I take it? Anyone know what got into them to go down this route?
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-28-20, 11:57 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 58,918
Received 162 Likes on 134 Posts
Re: What the hell happened to The Travel Channel?
Ratings. The Ghost shows get the big ratings. Hence the rebrand to TRVL Scripps used to own Travel, but sold it to Discovery and then Discovery did the revamp.

They officially gave up on producing any travel shows a few years ago.

I believe repeats of Andrew Zimmern's shows air on the Cooking Channel.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-28-20, 11:58 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 29,773
Received 128 Likes on 99 Posts
Re: What the hell happened to The Travel Channel?
The fact that they changed and few of us noticed tells you everything you need to know about why they did it...
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.