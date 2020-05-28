Simpsons 4:3 on Disney Plus?

So, it's May 28. I checked at 3:30am EST and again at 6 or 7, and just a few minutes ago. I don't see the episodes in their original aspect ratio. We were supposed to get it today. Has anyone been able to get the original aspect ratio on Disney Plus? If so, I'm in Canada, and assume that it was going to be available in 4:3 internationally but maybe not? Or is there something I need to do with my settings? Please help! (Sorry if this is a duplicate thread--I couldn't find anything in my searches).