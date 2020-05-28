Simpsons 4:3 on Disney Plus?
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2001
Posts: 520
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Simpsons 4:3 on Disney Plus?
So, it's May 28. I checked at 3:30am EST and again at 6 or 7, and just a few minutes ago. I don't see the episodes in their original aspect ratio. We were supposed to get it today. Has anyone been able to get the original aspect ratio on Disney Plus? If so, I'm in Canada, and assume that it was going to be available in 4:3 internationally but maybe not? Or is there something I need to do with my settings? Please help! (Sorry if this is a duplicate thread--I couldn't find anything in my searches).
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off