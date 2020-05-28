DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Simpsons 4:3 on Disney Plus?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Simpsons 4:3 on Disney Plus?

   
Old 05-28-20, 08:40 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Nov 2001
Posts: 520
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Simpsons 4:3 on Disney Plus?
So, it's May 28. I checked at 3:30am EST and again at 6 or 7, and just a few minutes ago. I don't see the episodes in their original aspect ratio. We were supposed to get it today. Has anyone been able to get the original aspect ratio on Disney Plus? If so, I'm in Canada, and assume that it was going to be available in 4:3 internationally but maybe not? Or is there something I need to do with my settings? Please help! (Sorry if this is a duplicate thread--I couldn't find anything in my searches).
Laertes is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Love Life (HBO Max) -- S: Anna Kendrick -- From EP Paul Feig -- Premieres 5/27/20

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.