Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) -- The 7th and Final season -- Premieres 5/27/20

Quote:

FINAL SEASON PREMIEREIT'S ABOUT RIPPLES, NOT WAVES, IN THE TIME-TWISTING SEASON SEVEN PREMIERE OF ABC'S 'MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,' WEDNESDAY, MAY 27Patton Oswalt Returns as Guest Star"The New Deal" - Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world on the rip-roaring season premiere of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu."Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.Guest starring is Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, Luke Baines and Patton Oswalt."The New Deal" was written by George Kitson and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.