Sanford and Son store

Sanford and Son store

   
Old 05-11-20, 07:17 PM
Join Date: Jan 2005
Sanford and Son store
Was watching a rerun of Sandford and Son the other day, and there's always one thing I was curious about. Do they ever show the interior of the store? In the theme sequence you can see the store and the windows displaying merchandise, but you can't see the two story home that should be connected to it. Did they ever show Fred or Lamont actually working in the store for that matter? Most of the scenes are in the house and it never seemed like anyone was every running the store or really even mentioning that they had to watch the store during store hours. It really didn't seem like they even mentined the retail store at all that I can recall.
