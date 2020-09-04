View Poll Results: What is the best Fantasy TV Series of All Time?
The 10th Kingdom
0
0%
American Gods
0
0%
Angel
1
14.29%
Avatar: The Last Airbender
0
0%
Berserk
0
0%
Bewtiched
0
0%
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
1
14.29%
Carnivale
0
0%
Charmed
0
0%
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
0
0%
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
0
0%
Game of Thrones
5
71.43%
Gravity Falls
0
0%
Highlander
0
0%
I Dream of Jeannie
0
0%
Mononoke
0
0%
Mushishi
0
0%
Outlander
0
0%
Over the Garden Wall
0
0%
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
0
0%
Robin or Sherwood
0
0%
Supernatural
0
0%
True Blood
0
0%
The Witcher
0
0%
Xena: Warrior Princess
0
0%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
Best Fantasy TV Series of All Time
Best Fantasy TV Series of All Time
It is debatable what one consider as "Fantasy" and often it`s overlapping with other Genres like "Science-Fiction", "Adventure", "Mystery" or "Horror". I tried to include only Series that are "Classical Fantasy" and did not include Series like Twin Peaks, The Twilight Zone, Les Revenants, Fanny och Alexander, Lost, The Leftovers or Angels in America ect. as they are not absolutely defined by that Genre, but clearly have some Elements. I always liked "Fantasy Stories" and I think it's a Genre that has much Potential on TV in the Future. So what are your choices?
Re: Best Fantasy TV Series of All Time
Is Fantasy considered mainly "swords and sorcery" kind of stuff or things like "the Good Place" which have fantastical elements? No sci-fi/superheroes? Also I'm assuming live action?
Budgets being higher, special effects being better and episode counts being contained on cable channels certainly have elevated the genre in general, though.
Despite the ending, GoT is certainly up there along with Stranger Things. Not sure how Buffy holds up today if I were to rewatch it. If we're including animation than stuff like Avatar and Gravity Falls are certainly up there as well.
edited to add: Oh, there's a poll, I swear I didn't see that when I commented.
Re: Best Fantasy TV Series of All Time
Not quite "fantasy" per se.
- Stargate SG-1
- Stargate Atlantis
I always thought the Stargate franchise was like the ultimate "kitchen sink" encompassing scifi, fantasy, conspiracy, etc ... type stuff which would appeal to hardcore nerdy/geeky types.
Re: Best Fantasy TV Series of All Time
Buffy.
though technically GoT is a marvel and i love to death, but i always loved Buffy and SMG...
though technically GoT is a marvel and i love to death, but i always loved Buffy and SMG...
