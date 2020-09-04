Re: Best Fantasy TV Series of All Time

Is Fantasy considered mainly "swords and sorcery" kind of stuff or things like "the Good Place" which have fantastical elements? No sci-fi/superheroes? Also I'm assuming live action?



Budgets being higher, special effects being better and episode counts being contained on cable channels certainly have elevated the genre in general, though.



Despite the ending, GoT is certainly up there along with Stranger Things. Not sure how Buffy holds up today if I were to rewatch it. If we're including animation than stuff like Avatar and Gravity Falls are certainly up there as well.



edited to add: Oh, there's a poll, I swear I didn't see that when I commented.