Vagrant Queen (SyFy) -- Based on the comic series

Vagrant Queen (SyFy) -- Based on the comic series

   
Vagrant Queen (SyFy) -- Based on the comic series




Former child queen Elida has been on the run since her mother was shot and killed Commander Lazaro, the man responsible for bringing down their empire. A highly skilled fighter, Elida has been living in hiding and making ends meet as a scavenger while the unhinged Lazaro obsesses over tracking her down. When Elida's old frenemy, Isaac, shows up with news that her mother is still alive, it takes the help of the optimistic mechanic Amae, to escape Lazaro's army and begin the rescue mission across a dangerous galaxy.

To save her mother the team must break into the heavily guarded region of space where Elida once ruled, but an encounter with a group loyal to her former throne forces Elida to face her past as a child queen. Cannibalistic aliens, dangerous planets, shootouts, karaoke, and parking tickets complicate the journey further, and they don't have long before the increasingly deranged Lazaro catches up to them.


If you're looking for something new to watch, this premiered Friday night on SyFy.

10 episode season
