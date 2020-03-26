DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 2 (S1E10) - 3/26/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 2 (S1E10) - 3/26/20

   
Old 03-26-20, 07:02 AM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 896
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 2 (S1E10) - 3/26/20


Synopsis:

A final confrontation on the synthetics' homeworld, Coppelius, pits Picard and his team against the Romulans, as well as the synths who seek to safeguard their existence at all costs.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-26-20, 07:05 AM
  #2  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Meathead's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Snowtown, USA
Posts: 896
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 2 (S1E10) - 3/26/20
Great season finale... looking forward to S2.
Meathead is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-26-20, 08:23 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,494
Received 44 Likes on 43 Posts
Re: Star Trek: Picard - Et in Arcadia, Ego Part 2 (S1E10) - 3/26/20
Thanks for starting the thread. Was going to do it this morning. I need to watch last weeks episode, but decided to just wait and watch the finale episodes back to back.
Mike86 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.