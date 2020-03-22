DVD Talk Forum

Westworld (S3E02) -- "The Winter Line" -- 3/22/20

   
Old 03-22-20, 08:17 AM
Westworld (S3E02) -- "The Winter Line" -- 3/22/20


Season 3, episode 2: The Winter Line

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis.
Old 03-22-20, 08:42 PM
Moderator
Re: Westworld (S3E02) -- "The Winter Line" -- 3/22/20
Benioff and Weiss with the dragon...
Old 03-22-20, 10:20 PM
Re: Westworld (S3E02) -- "The Winter Line" -- 3/22/20
I love the editing, rhythm, and score. Its really fun to watch.
Old 03-22-20, 11:33 PM
Re: Westworld (S3E02) -- "The Winter Line" -- 3/22/20
My God. Delos really needs to shut down their AI. They are reaching moron levels.
Old 03-22-20, 11:56 PM
Re: Westworld (S3E02) -- "The Winter Line" -- 3/22/20
Originally Posted by dex14 View Post
Benioff and Weiss with the dragon...
I didn't catch that it was them until the BTS at the end of the episode. Awesome.

Really liked the episode. I need more Warworld.
