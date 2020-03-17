Lyle Waggoner (Wonder Woman) dead at 84
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Lyle Waggoner (Wonder Woman) dead at 84
https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/17/lyle-...-dead-dies-84/
RIP
I know he starred in other things, but he's best known for me at least as Steve Trevor from the Wonder Woman TV series.
RIP
I know he starred in other things, but he's best known for me at least as Steve Trevor from the Wonder Woman TV series.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off