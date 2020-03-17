DVD Talk Forum

Lyle Waggoner (Wonder Woman) dead at 84

Lyle Waggoner (Wonder Woman) dead at 84

   
03-17-20, 01:20 PM
Lyle Waggoner (Wonder Woman) dead at 84
https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/17/lyle-...-dead-dies-84/

RIP

I know he starred in other things, but he's best known for me at least as Steve Trevor from the Wonder Woman TV series.
03-17-20, 01:51 PM
Re: Lyle Waggoner (Wonder Woman) dead at 84
Carol Burnett Show regular too. RIP
