Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20

   
dex14
 
Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20

When domestic terrorists threaten the fate of Los Angeles, Harry Bosch must save the city in the highest stakes season to date. Watch all episodes April 17!
This was renewed for a 7th and final season.
mwbmis
 
Re: Bosch (Amazon)  Season 6 Thread  premieres 4/17/20
Looks like this is based at least partially on the Overlook, and they cast a Rachel Walling analog since they can't use Walling (she first appeared in a non-Bosch book).
