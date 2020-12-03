Star Trek: Picard - Broken Pieces (S1E8) - 3/12/20

Synopsis:When devastating truths behind the Mars attack are revealed, Picard realizes just how far many will go to preserve secrets stretching back generations, all while the La Sirena crew grapples with secrets and revelations of their own. Narissa directs her guards to capture Elnor, setting off an unexpected chain of events on the Borg cube.