Star Trek: Picard - Broken Pieces (S1E8) - 3/12/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Trek: Picard - Broken Pieces (S1E8) - 3/12/20
Synopsis:
When devastating truths behind the Mars attack are revealed, Picard realizes just how far many will go to preserve secrets stretching back generations, all while the La Sirena crew grapples with secrets and revelations of their own. Narissa directs her guards to capture Elnor, setting off an unexpected chain of events on the Borg cube.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off