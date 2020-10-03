Restaurants on the Edge - Netflix

Not sure if anyone has watched this. It's Netflix's take on Kitchen nightmares, Restaurant Impossible etc



But small picturesque restaurants from all round the world



It's pretty good, on the episodes i have watched so far, lovely people. None of the shouting and arrogance (from both sides) that you get on a Gordon Ramsay show.



The only criticism i have is they stop at the point where they have shown the owner the new restaurant/menu etc but they don't show customers eating in the new place and there is nothing about how the restaurant has done in the future after the changes. You feel a bit empty not knowing



