Restaurants on the Edge - Netflix
Not sure if anyone has watched this. It's Netflix's take on Kitchen nightmares, Restaurant Impossible etc
But small picturesque restaurants from all round the world
It's pretty good, on the episodes i have watched so far, lovely people. None of the shouting and arrogance (from both sides) that you get on a Gordon Ramsay show.
The only criticism i have is they stop at the point where they have shown the owner the new restaurant/menu etc but they don't show customers eating in the new place and there is nothing about how the restaurant has done in the future after the changes. You feel a bit empty not knowing
Re: Restaurants on the Edge - Netflix
The thing that impressed me about the early days of Restaurant Impossible is that they'd tell you the truth about what happened to the featured restaurant since the episode was filmed, good or bad. These days it always seems to end on a rosier note. Robert Irvine admits that the majority of restaurants they've helped have eventually closed down, though for inherent problems two days just isn't going to fix. However, they now have a "follow up" show that revisits the places that are still operating and see how they've done.
