DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Kids in the Hall revival coming to Amazon

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Kids in the Hall revival coming to Amazon

   
Old 03-05-20, 04:53 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 30,076
Received 134 Likes on 100 Posts
The Kids in the Hall revival coming to Amazon
The Chicken Lady and Headcrusher are coming back! Amazon Prime Video is set to bring back new episodes of the critically-acclaimed cult sketch series from Canada The Kids In The Hall. This marks the first Canadian Amazon Original Series.

The original “Kids” Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson are all set to return for eight episodes and they will reprise fan-favorite characters from the series which originally ran from 1989 to 1995 on CBC in Canada and stateside on CBS, HBO, and Comedy Central. The series will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

Michaels’ Broadway Video will produce alongside Canadian production company Project 10.
https://deadline.com/2020/03/amazon-...ey-1202875478/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-20, 04:56 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 13,996
Likes: 0
Received 24 Likes on 23 Posts
Re: The Kids in the Hall revival coming to Amazon
"Now bring in the whores!"
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-05-20, 05:33 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 45,593
Received 96 Likes on 69 Posts
Re: The Kids in the Hall revival coming to Amazon
Awesome. I saw the Kids a few years ago live and they were hysterical.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.