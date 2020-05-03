Star Trek: Picard - Nepenthe (S1E7) - 3/5/20
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Star Trek: Picard - Nepenthe (S1E7) - 3/5/20
Synopsis:
Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sierna crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off