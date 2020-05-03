DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Trek: Picard - Nepenthe (S1E7) - 3/5/20

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Trek: Picard - Nepenthe (S1E7) - 3/5/20

   
Old 03-05-20, 10:27 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,422
Received 42 Likes on 41 Posts
Star Trek: Picard - Nepenthe (S1E7) - 3/5/20

Synopsis:
Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sierna crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Lego Masters

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.