TV Ratings Websites

   
TV Ratings Websites
Can anyone recommend a daily TV ratings website? I don't know what's going on with TV By The Numbers (https://tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com/), they barely update anything anymore. Thanks!
Re: TV Ratings Websites
Can anyone recommend a daily TV ratings website? I don't know what's going on with TV By The Numbers (https://tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com/), they barely update anything anymore. Thanks!
They shut down weeks ago. There is an announcement on their page.


Re: TV Ratings Websites
Showbuzz Daily

There is very little to no commentary on ratings on showbuzzdaily. Mostly just data, even more detailed than tvbythenumbers.

If you're into the combative type of "cancelbear" commentary, the former owners/pundits of tvbythenumbers moved on to https://tvgrimreaper.com and https://twitter.com/tvgrimreaper
Re: TV Ratings Websites
https://Spoilertv.com
https://TVseriesfinale.com
Re: TV Ratings Websites
https://www.tvinsider.com/
Ratings | TheFutonCritic.com - The Web's Best Television Resource
