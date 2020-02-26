TV Ratings Websites
TV Ratings Websites
Can anyone recommend a daily TV ratings website? I don't know what's going on with TV By The Numbers (https://tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com/), they barely update anything anymore. Thanks!
Showbuzz Daily
There is very little to no commentary on ratings on showbuzzdaily. Mostly just data, even more detailed than tvbythenumbers.
If you're into the combative type of "cancelbear" commentary, the former owners/pundits of tvbythenumbers moved on to https://tvgrimreaper.com and https://twitter.com/tvgrimreaper
