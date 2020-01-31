War of the Worlds (EPIX) -- S: Gabriel Byrne -- Based on the H.G. Wells book -- 2/16/20
Set-in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds is a multi-faceted series, based on the story by H.G. Wells. When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with baited breath. The drama series is executively produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films.
8 episode series. Premieres February 16th on EPIX
This is a Belgium co-production and it apparently already aired in Europe. Not to be confused with the BBC miniseries, which has yet to air in the U.S.
