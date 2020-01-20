The Last DVDTalk Survivor Game Spring 2020 Edition - Winners at War

All good things come to an end. Due to a lack of interest the past few seasons, The DVDTalk Survivor Game is ending, but we're having one last game for the all winners edition of Season 40. Damfino retired after last season, but I feel like we should have one more game for season 40.



For an entry fee of just $5, everyone chooses one Survivor to latch on to before the reunion show. That is your guy. You root for that Survivor . If that Survivor ends up going all the way, then YOU will win a $80 Amazon.com gift certificate (if we have 20 entries, if not the prize money will be adjusted). 2nd and 3rd place will win a $10 Amazon.com gift certificate. 100% of the entry fees will go to the prize fund.



General rules:



This will be the contest thread for the entire season.



We will be using the first to post method on draft night (Monday, Feb 10, 9 PM EDT, 6 PM PDT). You may post 1 and only 1 name during each round of the draft. This is strictly first-come-first-serve. Anybody posting a list will only have rights to the first name in the post. If that name has already been taken, you will need to post again.



This season's 20 Survivors are...



Adam Klein, 28, winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X (2016)

Amber Mariano, 40, winner of All-Stars (2004)

Ben Driebergen, 36, winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)

Danni Boatwright, 43, winner of Guatemala (2005)

Denise Stapley, 48, winner of Philippines (2012)

Ethan Zohn, 45, winner of Africa (2001)

Jeremy Collins, 41, winner of Second Chance (2015)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36, winner of One World (2012)

Michele Fitzgerald, 29, winner of Kaôh Rōng (2016)

Natalie Anderson, 33, winner of San Juan del Sur (2014)

Nick Wilson, 28, winner of David vs. Goliath (2018)

Parvati Shallow, 36, winner of Fans vs. Favorites (2008)

Rob Mariano, 43, winner of Redemption Island (2011)

Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, winner of Pearl Islands (2003) and Heroes vs. Villains (2010)

Sarah Lacina, 34, winner of Game Changers (2017)

Sophie Georgina Clarke, 29, winner of South Pacific (2011)

Anthony “Tony” Vlachos, 45, winner of Cagayan (2014)

Tyson Apostol, 39, winner of Blood vs. Water (2013)

Wendell Holland, 35, winner of Ghost Island (2018)

Yul Kwon, 44, winner of Cook Islands (2006)



Refer to the CBS web site for more information on this season's contestants



Post now if you want to play and I will contact you with my PayPal information by PM.



All payments must be made via PayPal by 3 AM EDT Monday Feb 10. If you haven't paid by then, your spot may be released to another player.



Bopper Rule: If for whatever reason, an announced Survivor contestant that you drafted is replaced by a substitute during the show, you will get the substitute in place of your original pick.



Please do not edit or delete posts during the draft, if your pick has already been taken or you were too early, you will need to post again. Screen captures will be taken during the draft and anyone caught deleting or editing a post will be given the last pick (AKA the Quack play) as a penalty. This rule will be strictly enforced.



Please, please, please! Include your DVDTalk screen name in a comment with your PayPal payment! This is necessary so that I can match people up with their payments. Also, please use the "Send money to a friend" option as this will avoid seller fees.



If the contest doesn't sell out, the prize will be reduced and the unclaimed survivor contestants may be selected by the first people eliminated from our game.



The draft will be held Monday, Feb. 10 at 9 PM Eastern (6 PM Pacific). The DVDTalk timestamp of your post determines validity. If you are too early, you will need to post again.



Good Luck!