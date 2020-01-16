DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

AT&T to stop producing original Cinemax programming

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

AT&T to stop producing original Cinemax programming

   
Old 01-16-20, 02:09 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Posts: 9,007
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
AT&T to stop producing original Cinemax programming
This according to Cord Cutter News.

I mentioned in the past that Cinemax(along with The Movie Channel) were basically throw away channels with Cinemax getting HBO's leftovers.

Once Spectrum dropped Cinemax(along with Epix) from it's Gold Package then it lost a lot of subscribers and credibility.
Last edited by dvd-4-life; 01-16-20 at 02:56 PM.
dvd-4-life is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 02:27 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,305
Likes: 0
Received 8 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: AT & T to stop producing original Cinemax programming
Geez, wasn't it bad enough that AT&T "cleaned up" Cinemax? (such that it no longer earns the "Skinemax" label)

I was a big fan of The Girl's Guide to Depravity, mostly for the simply gorgeous Rebecca Blumhagen. Once AT&T came in, production halted on that show, as well as reruns. Co-Ed Confidential was equally watchable for Michelle Maylene, a Filipino-American adult actress most notable 'cause unlike other actresses in that field, she's OEM.
Paff is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-16-20, 02:36 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,262
Received 10 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: AT & T to stop producing original Cinemax programming
They're also dropped the Audience channel so if there was going to be more Mr Mercedes, it'll probably be on HBO Max.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Mindhunter (Netflix) -- Season 2 Thread -- premieres 8/16/2019

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.