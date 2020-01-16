AT&T to stop producing original Cinemax programming
AT&T to stop producing original Cinemax programming
This according to Cord Cutter News.
I mentioned in the past that Cinemax(along with The Movie Channel) were basically throw away channels with Cinemax getting HBO's leftovers.
Once Spectrum dropped Cinemax(along with Epix) from it's Gold Package then it lost a lot of subscribers and credibility.
Re: AT & T to stop producing original Cinemax programming
Geez, wasn't it bad enough that AT&T "cleaned up" Cinemax? (such that it no longer earns the "Skinemax" label)
I was a big fan of The Girl's Guide to Depravity, mostly for the simply gorgeous Rebecca Blumhagen. Once AT&T came in, production halted on that show, as well as reruns. Co-Ed Confidential was equally watchable for Michelle Maylene, a Filipino-American adult actress most notable 'cause unlike other actresses in that field, she's OEM.
