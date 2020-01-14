Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
At TCA last week, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn hinted that a new incarnation of 24 maybe in the works. As Deadline reported at the time, the new concept, that has been gaining momentum, is being developed by The Resident showrunner Todd Harthan with 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV.
Following the TCA panel for the final season of Homeland today, Deadline asked former 24 executive producer/showrunner Howard Gordon, who remains involved in the franchise, about the new project.
“Fox certainly wants to do it, and we’re talking,” Gordon said, adding, “When I say talking, what it will be. The big headline being it has to be worth doing. We can’t do it to just do it. We want to find the right story. Todd Harthan who is running The Resident is working on it. I’m a friend of the court.”
Gordon would not elaborate what the premise for the new 24 would be as it’s still evolving. According to sources, the general idea involves a revival element with star Kiefer Sutherland — and possibly other key cast members — returning.
Sources stress that talks are still very preliminary and there is no one attached but Gordon indicated that we may know more in a couple of months.
“I hope that there will be some traction this spring, just deciding what it might be,” he said.
In May, Fox opted not to go forward with two potential new 24 series it had been developing: a real-time legal thriller written by Gordon and Jeremy Doner, and a prequel that traces the origin story of CTU agent Jack Bauer, from Gordon and 24 co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran.
“We continue to talk about 24,” Thorn told Deadline last week. “There is nothing that is ready to announce on either front but if there is a way to do another 24, we would be thrilled to do it. But it has got to feel special and worthy of doing as opposed to just another season.”
Following its Emmy-winning eight-season original run, 24 returned for limited series 24: Live Another Day and reboot 24: Legacy.
#2
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
Kiefer or no deal. Sounds like they finally want to go with that approach. Hey if they make this for 2021, it will be just in time for the 20th anniversary of the series.
#3
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
"According to sources, the general idea involves a revival element with star Kiefer Sutherland — and possibly other key cast members — returning."
Most of the other characters are dead. I guess that means Chloe and Tony....maybe Kate Morgan.
Most of the other characters are dead. I guess that means Chloe and Tony....maybe Kate Morgan.
#4
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
This should not be a difficult show to serialize, but it needs to be well thought out. The world has enough problems to draw from, pick one as the "big bad", then pick 6 other smaller problems to turn into four episode arcs that keep the plot chugging along.
Big Bad = Mexican Cartel
Smaller Problems...
1. Earthquake
2. Tsunami
3. Nuclear Power Plant is damaged
4. Cartel now has dirty bomb
5. Bomb goes off at border
6. President goes crazy
Mix in a kidnapping, migrants trying to get across the border, delusional rednecks, some moles in any agency, a mountain lion and Jack Bauer torturing/killing everyone in sight. That's a season. I don't need anybody related to Jack being involved with the bad guys, I don't need threads from last season getting shoehorned in, I don't need relationship drama. Give me over the top stupid action and cliffhangers. I'm a simple man, give me simple 24.
#5
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
This should not be a difficult show to serialize, but it needs to be well thought out. The world has enough problems to draw from, pick one as the "big bad", then pick 6 other smaller problems to turn into four episode arcs that keep the plot chugging along.
Sold!
#6
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
Im ok with a two-night, four hour TV movie every year.
Makes it easier to flesh out a story. 24 is a franchise now, and real-time is not the main element for the show anymore. Its Kiefer Sutherland.
Just make a TV movie with no real time limits. Go full Die Hard, Mission Impossible, etc
#8
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
I'm also good with them bringing in someone new like they said in the article as the producer of The Resident is taking a crack at it. The series definitely needs some fresh voices in the writers room.
Keep Coto and Katz off of this. They tried running 24 with Legacy and it was for all intents and purposes a failure. Good to see Howard Gordon say finally if they do it, it has to be done right.
Keep Coto and Katz off of this. They tried running 24 with Legacy and it was for all intents and purposes a failure. Good to see Howard Gordon say finally if they do it, it has to be done right.
#9
Re: Another 24 revival being developed at FOX
I thought the 12 hour limited series format used for the last Keifer revival worked great. I think we all agree that 24 hour long episodes don't work anymore.
And I am so happy if this actually gets done -- Jack Bauer can't rot in a Russian prison forever.
And I am so happy if this actually gets done -- Jack Bauer can't rot in a Russian prison forever.
