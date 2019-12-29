DVD Talk Forum

Reload this Page >

Dare Me (USA) S: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly

Dare Me (USA) S: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly

   
Dare Me (USA) S: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly




Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world. Part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, DARE ME exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead. Academy Award®-nominated director Steph Green (“The Americans”) directed and executive produced the pilot.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Adrian Walters as Tibbs
· Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy
· Amanda Brugel as Faith Hanlon
· Antonio J. Bell as Michael Slocum
· Chris Zylka as Corporal Kurtz
· Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon
· Joyful Drake as Faith Hanlon
· Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy
· Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy
· Rob Heaps as Matt French
· Tammy Blanchard as Lana Cassidy
· Taveeta Syzmanowicz as RiRi
· Willa Fitzgerald as Colette French
· Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley

CREW INFORMATION:
· Gina Fattore as CRTR/EP
· Karen Rosenfelt as EP
· Megan Abbott as BOOK/CRTR/EP
· Michael Lombardo as EP
· Peter Berg as EP
· Sarah Condon as EP
· Steph Green as EP/DIR (Pilot)
This premiered on 12/29/19. There are currently two episodes up on demand.
