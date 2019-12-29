Dare Me (USA) S: Willa Fitzgerald, Herizen Guardiola, Marlo Kelly

Quote:

Peering behind the all-American facade, the series dives into the cutthroat world of competitive high school cheerleading. It follows the fraught relationship between two best friends (Herizen Guardiola and Marlo Kelly) after a new coach (Willa Fitzgerald) arrives to bring their team to prominence. While the girls’ friendship is put to the test, their young lives are changed forever when a shocking crime rocks their quiet suburban world. Part coming-of-age story, part small-town drama, part murder mystery, DARE ME exposes the physical and psychological extremes that some young women are willing to endure in order to get ahead. Academy Award®-nominated director Steph Green (“The Americans”) directed and executive produced the pilot.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Adrian Walters as Tibbs

· Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy

· Amanda Brugel as Faith Hanlon

· Antonio J. Bell as Michael Slocum

· Chris Zylka as Corporal Kurtz

· Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon

· Joyful Drake as Faith Hanlon

· Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy

· Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy

· Rob Heaps as Matt French

· Tammy Blanchard as Lana Cassidy

· Taveeta Syzmanowicz as RiRi

· Willa Fitzgerald as Colette French

· Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley



CREW INFORMATION:

· Gina Fattore as CRTR/EP

· Karen Rosenfelt as EP

· Megan Abbott as BOOK/CRTR/EP

· Michael Lombardo as EP

· Peter Berg as EP

· Sarah Condon as EP

· Steph Green as EP/DIR (Pilot)