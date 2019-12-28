DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows

   
Old 12-28-19, 04:39 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,278
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows
Bonus for if they did it while the show aired.

One of the worst offenders has got to be Robert Beltran of Star Trek Voyager. He repeatedly trashed the show while it aired, so much so that Kate Mulgrew publicly told him to STFU. Combine that with Jeri Ryan being treated like shit (mostly by Mulgrew) and that must have been one happy set.

Another Trek veteran who ripped their show was Jolene Blalock of Enterprise. She blasted the ending (who didn't hate that ending?) but also ripped the producers for making T'Pol "weak" and a drug addict. then again she married well so she has no fucks to give.

Who else?
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-19, 05:06 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,564
Received 11 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows
Constance Wu posting on Twitter how upset she was that Fresh off the Boat got renewed is something she will never be able to live down.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-28-19, 05:11 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,654
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows
Damon Wayans kind of trashed Lethal Weapon after the whole Clayne Crawford debacle. He dissed him and dissed the show on social media.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.