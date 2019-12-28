Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows
Actors/actresses who trashed their own TV shows
Bonus for if they did it while the show aired.
One of the worst offenders has got to be Robert Beltran of Star Trek Voyager. He repeatedly trashed the show while it aired, so much so that Kate Mulgrew publicly told him to STFU. Combine that with Jeri Ryan being treated like shit (mostly by Mulgrew) and that must have been one happy set.
Another Trek veteran who ripped their show was Jolene Blalock of Enterprise. She blasted the ending (who didn't hate that ending?) but also ripped the producers for making T'Pol "weak" and a drug addict. then again she married well so she has no fucks to give.
Who else?
Constance Wu posting on Twitter how upset she was that Fresh off the Boat got renewed is something she will never be able to live down.
Damon Wayans kind of trashed Lethal Weapon after the whole Clayne Crawford debacle. He dissed him and dissed the show on social media.
