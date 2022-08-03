Made my first foray into 10GB networking
Made my first foray into 10GB networking
Well, partly.
I recently built a cheap NAS setup based on an old Lenovo Thinkstation P300 Xeon e3-1226-v3 w/12GB I picked up on eBay for $75. Using OpenMediaVault (free) and it's running pretty well. I do a fair amount of transfering from my Windows PC to my NAS, and they're close to each other, so I did a little investigating and discovered 10GB networking isn't that expensive anymore. I was able to pick up 2 Mellanox ConnectX3 SFP+ cards for ~$40, a HP A5800 24port (with 4 SFP+ ports) POE switch (thing is a tank, need to replace the fans) for $60 and two DAC SFP+ copper cables for
Re: Made my first foray into 10GB networking
Interesting. Isn't the bottleneck the disk interface? Does this transfer faster than 1GB, which I assume you had previously?
Re: Made my first foray into 10GB networking
Yes, as I was trying to post- my transfers to my 3.5" drives in my NAS are maxing out to ~220MB/s, which is double what it was before. I can, of course, transfer to the NVME drive much faster. The SFP+ cables were
