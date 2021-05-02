DVD Talk Forum

How Can I Copy "Special" Subtitles From Musicals? (Handbrake)

Tech Talk

How Can I Copy "Special" Subtitles From Musicals? (Handbrake)

   
02-05-21, 12:27 AM
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Cherry Hill, NJ, USA
How Can I Copy "Special" Subtitles From Musicals? (Handbrake)
I have a couple "sing-along" blu-rays that I want to rip and have them work like they do on the discs. In one case (Mamma Mia), if you pick the last English subtitle it shows up with just the words of the songs and they're in a colored box with highlighting as each word is sung.
Is there a way to make that happen, or is that a disc-only thing?
